Used 1990 Nissan 240SX SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight2684 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
