Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews
Poor Quality; Fun To Drive.
_1634_, 10/06/2003
Had Lots Of Problems; A .50c Platic Gear Broke In A 175$ Window Regulator. (Both Windows Came Out) Automatic Transmission Seems Fragile. Fun To Drive; But Should Be Modified; For Handling / HP Preformance. Get A 91' (DOHC) Manual Coupe;(90 Has SOHC) Fastbacks Are Heavier. I Have Heard Many Nice Things About The SR Swap. Aftermarket Parts Are Either Overpriced; Bad Quality Or Scarce. 17" Tires Might Improve Handling Quite A Bit.
SILVIA
Whoa silvia S13, 11/06/2003
Whoa this car is great compare to the hatch back. This is one car that wont let you down. Its fast, great style, and it handles excellent. You gotta get your self a coupe.
240SX/Fun Ride
TheChosenOne, 04/06/2004
Very nice, I love it.
