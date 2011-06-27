Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

_1634_ , 10/06/2003

Had Lots Of Problems; A .50c Platic Gear Broke In A 175$ Window Regulator. (Both Windows Came Out) Automatic Transmission Seems Fragile. Fun To Drive; But Should Be Modified; For Handling / HP Preformance. Get A 91' (DOHC) Manual Coupe;(90 Has SOHC) Fastbacks Are Heavier. I Have Heard Many Nice Things About The SR Swap. Aftermarket Parts Are Either Overpriced; Bad Quality Or Scarce. 17" Tires Might Improve Handling Quite A Bit.