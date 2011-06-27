  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 240SX
  4. Used 1990 Nissan 240SX
  5. Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 240SX
5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 240SXES for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,788 - $6,487
Used 240SX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Poor Quality; Fun To Drive.

_1634_, 10/06/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Had Lots Of Problems; A .50c Platic Gear Broke In A 175$ Window Regulator. (Both Windows Came Out) Automatic Transmission Seems Fragile. Fun To Drive; But Should Be Modified; For Handling / HP Preformance. Get A 91' (DOHC) Manual Coupe;(90 Has SOHC) Fastbacks Are Heavier. I Have Heard Many Nice Things About The SR Swap. Aftermarket Parts Are Either Overpriced; Bad Quality Or Scarce. 17" Tires Might Improve Handling Quite A Bit.

Report Abuse

SILVIA

Whoa silvia S13, 11/06/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Whoa this car is great compare to the hatch back. This is one car that wont let you down. Its fast, great style, and it handles excellent. You gotta get your self a coupe.

Report Abuse

240SX/Fun Ride

TheChosenOne, 04/06/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very nice, I love it.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 240SXES for sale

Related Used 1990 Nissan 240SX Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles