Used 1998 Nissan 200SX Coupe Consumer Reviews

Still love my car after 11 years CapsHockeyFan , 06/18/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've been very happy with this car that looks just like the one pictured :) It's going strong after 11 years and 128,000 miles, with little maintenance. I have had some minor repairs done, but it beats having to buy a new car. Report Abuse

Great car overall my200sxowns , 09/25/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 2 years now and she's running fine so far. One of the obvious yet best things about this car is the gas mileage. When it comes to tuning, there aren't a ton of mods out there for it, but you can purchase mods for a 95-98 Sentra with the same engine size and type and it'll be fine. So far I've got a cold air intake, cat-back exhaust, and street springs. Performance was a little lackluster stock, but when modified... well, I'm left speechless. Great car and lightweight as well. Report Abuse

Ten Years and still going strong! Marty , 05/29/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have 201,189 miles on my car. I replaced the computer chip, kind of expensive. But, overall just standard maintenance, tires, oil, brakes and 1 battery. Starts always! Not very fast, but once it gets up to speed, you can lock the cruise at 80 and go. Averages 36 mpg!! I think I will keep it until it falls apart, or 500,000 which ever comes first. Report Abuse

An ackward looking sleeper. Terrence Bunce , 06/12/2019 SE-R 2dr Coupe 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Quick 5 speed manual. OK MPG. Poor rear visibility. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse