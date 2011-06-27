  1. Home
Used 1997 Nissan 200SX Features & Specs

More about the 1997 200SX
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292924
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg25/35 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.330.0/462.0 mi.277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG292924
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6000 rpm115 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.31.4 in.31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
Measurements
Length170.1 in.170.1 in.170.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2330 lbs.2348 lbs.2491 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.6.1 in.6.2 in.
Height54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.99.8 in.99.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red
  • Platinum Gold Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Platinum Gold Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Yellow Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Yellow Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Gold Metallic
  • Aztec Red
