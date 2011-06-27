Used 1997 Nissan 200SX Coupe Consumer Reviews
My Baby Girl
I still have her at 607K+. Yes, a bit underpowered, but such a mechanically sound car. Simple maintenance and regular driving will keep this engine for many years and even 15 years later, is still a cute little car. Only aesthetic prob that exists w/lot of Nissans is that the paint decays faster - not sure why, but true. Man. tranny is one of the easiest and long-lasting - clutch replaced at 582K for 1st time. Was just in shop for radiator replacement (and brake pads) - original radiator so figure can't beat that. AC is still strong and has never needed work (other than hoses, etc.) and always a pleasure to drive. Will keep running her until she finally dies-Best car ever had.
Nice!
700 word review...wow! amazing This car is awsome, great handling, great acceleration, quick, everything your looking for for a quick peppy car with cheap insurance! Is my first car, and i will continue to customize and keep up, as i look foward to having this car for years and years to come!
a great used car
I've put a leadfooted 94,000 miles on my '97 200SX SE-R and am more than pleased. Other than a loose wire (dash lights blink out-bang the dash they come back on), a distributor wire problem causing intermittent sluggishness, I have no complaints. Still fun to drive, still performs almost like new (not quite as perky) and I have had no engine or transmission problems. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable, compact used car for $3-5K. I plan on keeping mine for as long as I can though!
Like the Energizer bunny
Not a bad little car. The only vehicle I've been in contact with that was more reliable was a Toyota Corolla. At nine years and 146,000 miles it still runs beautifully. The oil pressure sending unit developed a leak in 2002, which caused the alternator to die, but that's the only non-routine issue I've had to date. She's a little underpowered, but I can't complain too much. The back seat is very easy to get in and out of for a 2-door car.
Fun But they wont back up warranty!!
Bought this car with just under 36000 miles. SE-R model has plenty of power and handles great!! Had a 60000 powertrain warranty from Nissan. Timing chain snapped at 42000 miles and blew motor on routine driving and Nissan denied to fix it because of aftermarket header!! Sorry Nissan that put a sour note in the books for me. $4200 later I sold the car.
Sponsored cars related to the 200SX
Related Used 1997 Nissan 200SX Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner