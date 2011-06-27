  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 200SX
  4. Used 1996 Nissan 200SX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Nissan 200SX SE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 200SX
Overview
See 200SX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Pure White
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
See 200SX Inventory

Related Used 1996 Nissan 200SX SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles