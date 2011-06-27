Used 1996 Nissan 200SX Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 200SX
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242929
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg26/36 mpg26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.343.2/475.2 mi.343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG242929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm115 hp @ 6000 rpm115 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.31.4 in.31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity21 cu.ft.nono
Length170.0 in.170.0 in.170.0 in.
Curb weight2540 lbs.2330 lbs.2330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.99.8 in.99.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Pure White
  • Aztec Red
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Pure White
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Pure White
  • Aztec Red
