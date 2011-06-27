Used 1996 Nissan 200SX Coupe Consumer Reviews
Killer car
This car now has over 250K and still runs like a champ. It consistently gets 40 mpg. It handles like a Porsche when dodging things on the road. Winter driving is exceptional. New clutch at 180K, new water pump at 210K. Just rear-ended, minor flaking on bumper. Don't think I'll have it fixed as insurance company might try total it out just because of the bumper damage(cosmetic). Guy with the new Altima wasn't as lucky.
my little ninja
I bought my teal nissan in '02 when I graduated high school. I put on 22,857 miles per year for 7 years. No major problems till this past year. I'm looking for another nissan because this lasted to 160,000 miles. I loved it, and hate to see it go
SE-R, How I Miss You.
My first love, I haven't been the same since the accident. Advice to SE-R owners, take care of them. My favorite Civic eater, the performance is superb, the handling is great, and the potential is astonishing. Out of all my cars this was the greatest buy.
I loved my 200-SER
I bought my 200 SE-R new in 1996. I love the way it drives, the excellent gas mileage, moon roof and durability. Although I had a 4 cyl, because of the engine it felt like a 6. Later I had my son, as he became older he enjoyed pressing the seat release to help him get in and out of the back. I later had to sell it in 2006 with 185,000 miles due to transmission. However, I think that came from letting other people drive it. I was sad to see it go, but thankful for giving me 10 great years as my first car.
Great Car
This is a great car. I have not had any problems since I purchased the car. It's fun to drive because it's so small. If your looking for a realiable car thats worth more than sold for, buy a Nissan 200SX-SE.
Sponsored cars related to the 200SX
Related Used 1996 Nissan 200SX Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner