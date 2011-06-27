Used 1995 Nissan 200SX SE-R Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Length167.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight2375 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Cloud White
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Platinum Gold Metallic
  • Super Black
