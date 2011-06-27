  1. Home
Used 1995 Nissan 200SX SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 200SX
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Length167.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight2375 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Platinum Gold Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Vivid Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
