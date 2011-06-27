  1. Home
1995 Nissan 200SX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A Sentra-derived 200SX is introduced to the sporting public. Basically a two-door version of the redesigned Sentra, the 200SX comes equipped with dual airbags. The 200SX has two available power plants, a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 115 horsepower or a 2.0-liter four that is good for 140 ponies.

Best used Car ever
Alex,07/04/2009
Mine is stick and punches when I use the gas pedal, fun to drive excellent car for work, handling is very good and easy to maneuver. If you want more power look for the se-r model big power for a little car. Very fun to drive .
Long Life to Come
Thunder,08/08/2009
I bought my Nissan 200sx in March and it is the best. I have had no major problems with it at all. I need a new muffler thanks to my driveway and a bottle of refrigerant for the A/C. I absolutely love this car. It was my first car and i plan to run her til it dies on me completely. Currently, the odometer is displaying 255,000!!! Change the oil and you'll be fine.
200 SX/SE
jaymac,09/20/2002
Great Car! I love the how it has a sport look and feel with great gas mileage.
Very Good Car
Nissan Fan,11/08/2002
This is a very reliable and durable car. I bought mine in March 1995 and now the car has 119K on it. No major problems. Only major maintenance is that I've replaced the exhaust system (except cat. conv.), timing belt and got it tuned up around 100,000. I don't really have any negatives to say about this car. I hope to get another 100K out of it. For a low end car, it is a lot of fun to drive.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Nissan 200SX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Nissan 200SX

Used 1995 Nissan 200SX Overview

The Used 1995 Nissan 200SX is offered in the following submodels: 200SX Coupe. Available styles include SE-R 2dr Coupe, SE 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

