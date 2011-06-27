1995 Nissan 200SX Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A Sentra-derived 200SX is introduced to the sporting public. Basically a two-door version of the redesigned Sentra, the 200SX comes equipped with dual airbags. The 200SX has two available power plants, a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 115 horsepower or a 2.0-liter four that is good for 140 ponies.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan 200SX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Alex,07/04/2009
Mine is stick and punches when I use the gas pedal, fun to drive excellent car for work, handling is very good and easy to maneuver. If you want more power look for the se-r model big power for a little car. Very fun to drive .
Thunder,08/08/2009
I bought my Nissan 200sx in March and it is the best. I have had no major problems with it at all. I need a new muffler thanks to my driveway and a bottle of refrigerant for the A/C. I absolutely love this car. It was my first car and i plan to run her til it dies on me completely. Currently, the odometer is displaying 255,000!!! Change the oil and you'll be fine.
jaymac,09/20/2002
Great Car! I love the how it has a sport look and feel with great gas mileage.
Nissan Fan,11/08/2002
This is a very reliable and durable car. I bought mine in March 1995 and now the car has 119K on it. No major problems. Only major maintenance is that I've replaced the exhaust system (except cat. conv.), timing belt and got it tuned up around 100,000. I don't really have any negatives to say about this car. I hope to get another 100K out of it. For a low end car, it is a lot of fun to drive.
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
Related Used 1995 Nissan 200SX info
