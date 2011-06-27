Used 1995 Nissan 200SX Consumer Reviews
Best used Car ever
Mine is stick and punches when I use the gas pedal, fun to drive excellent car for work, handling is very good and easy to maneuver. If you want more power look for the se-r model big power for a little car. Very fun to drive .
Long Life to Come
I bought my Nissan 200sx in March and it is the best. I have had no major problems with it at all. I need a new muffler thanks to my driveway and a bottle of refrigerant for the A/C. I absolutely love this car. It was my first car and i plan to run her til it dies on me completely. Currently, the odometer is displaying 255,000!!! Change the oil and you'll be fine.
200 SX/SE
Great Car! I love the how it has a sport look and feel with great gas mileage.
Very Good Car
This is a very reliable and durable car. I bought mine in March 1995 and now the car has 119K on it. No major problems. Only major maintenance is that I've replaced the exhaust system (except cat. conv.), timing belt and got it tuned up around 100,000. I don't really have any negatives to say about this car. I hope to get another 100K out of it. For a low end car, it is a lot of fun to drive.
Loved My Nissan
I purchased this 200SX new from dealership in CA. Moved home to NC and drove all the way. In 8 years I put 200K on this car. Other than normal maintenance, the alternator was the only thing I ever replaced. I gave this car to my sister 2 years ago and she's still driving. I'm convinced if it has lasted her 2 years, I could have driven it 10 more. She only knows how to pump gas and drive. I regret the day I parted with this car. I'm searching for another today. I am a Nissan fan, with 3 others in my drive.
