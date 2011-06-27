Used 1995 Nissan 200SX Consumer Reviews

Best used Car ever Alex , 07/04/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Mine is stick and punches when I use the gas pedal, fun to drive excellent car for work, handling is very good and easy to maneuver. If you want more power look for the se-r model big power for a little car. Very fun to drive . Report Abuse

Long Life to Come Thunder , 08/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Nissan 200sx in March and it is the best. I have had no major problems with it at all. I need a new muffler thanks to my driveway and a bottle of refrigerant for the A/C. I absolutely love this car. It was my first car and i plan to run her til it dies on me completely. Currently, the odometer is displaying 255,000!!! Change the oil and you'll be fine.

200 SX/SE jaymac , 09/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great Car! I love the how it has a sport look and feel with great gas mileage.

Very Good Car Nissan Fan , 11/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a very reliable and durable car. I bought mine in March 1995 and now the car has 119K on it. No major problems. Only major maintenance is that I've replaced the exhaust system (except cat. conv.), timing belt and got it tuned up around 100,000. I don't really have any negatives to say about this car. I hope to get another 100K out of it. For a low end car, it is a lot of fun to drive.