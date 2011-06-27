Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|255.6/284.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|107 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|29.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|57.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2910 lbs.
|Height
|71.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1951.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|88.0 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
