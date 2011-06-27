  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Vanwagon
  4. Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Vanwagon
Overview
See Vanwagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.6/284.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower107 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Height71.3 in.
Maximum payload1951.0 lbs.
Wheel base88.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
See Vanwagon Inventory

Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles