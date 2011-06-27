  1. Home
Used 1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1719
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg18/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)227.2/269.8 mi.255.6/284.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.14.2 gal.
Combined MPG1719
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower107 hp @ 5000 rpm107 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.57.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.no
Rear hip Room60.6 in.no
Rear leg room41.1 in.no
Rear shoulder room60.6 in.no
Measurements
Length175.2 in.171.7 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.2910 lbs.
Height71.3 in.71.3 in.
Maximum payload1576.0 lbs.1951.0 lbs.
Wheel base88.0 in.88.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum towing capacityno2500 lbs.
