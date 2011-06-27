Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Vanwagon 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,262
|$1,621
|Clean
|$501
|$1,150
|$1,483
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$305
|$702
|$932
