Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4830 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Length219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Carbide Black
  • Lava Red
  • Alloy Silver
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Granite Gray
Interior Colors
  • Slate, cloth
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT265/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
