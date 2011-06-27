  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Raider
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Raider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,710
See Raider Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,710
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,710
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,710
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,710
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,710
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Front head room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity37.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4616 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Maximum payload1390 lbs.
Length219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3850 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Carbide Black
  • Lava Red
  • Alloy Silver
  • Steel Blue
  • Granite Gray
Interior Colors
  • Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,710
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Raider Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles