Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4447 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Maximum payload1560 lbs.
Length219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Carbide Black
  • Lava Red
  • Alloy Silver
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Granite Gray
Interior Colors
  • Slate, cloth
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
