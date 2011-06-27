Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Road Warrior Salesman
In sales and drive a lot of highway miles and have over 100,000 miles in 3 years. Still get looks and stares from everyone asking what brand of truck and how sharp it looks. Great reliability - new brakes at 75,000 miles and new tires at 90,000 miles. Used to get over 21 MPG on highway but now now get about 18 MPG but still pleased for a V8.
Great buy
I've had my raider for a few months now and love it. Got it for 10,400, great price and it does great. The v8 has more than enough power and the payload is great. I had 18 90 lbs bags of concrete in the back, 3 separate times! Didn't even bottom out. Truck is clean and interior is plasticky so it's easy to clean. Can fit my 3 18 year old buddies in the back with plenty of room, and my 6'6" 260lb dad fits fine in it. The bed is a little short, and the worst part, the fuel economy. I only drive around town and the 22 gallon tank goes 200 plus miles. Would do better on the highway, but around town the mpg is bad. Great truck overall!
Nice Truck, Great Value, Poor Fuel MPG
I've had this truck for most of this year and it's a good truck. The V8 pulls the wave runners and camper easily. The back seat with the double cab has plenty of room, it's a fabulous looking truck. No problems so far. The gas mileage though is very poor and I was hoping for a few MPG better than I'm getting with mostly highway driving. Mine came fully and the 5 year warranty make it a great value. All leather, V8, power everything, 5 disc changer, bluetooth, etc. I like it.
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6
Apples to apples the Mitsubishi Raider is as good as any light truck that I have driven. The lovely thing about it is that it's cheaper. I have had great results with my Raider, and I use it for everything, I have filled it with firewood, and could hardly tell the difference. Driving it I forget it is a truck, it feels like a car.
Excellent Truck
The raider is a great truck. I wasn't sure what to expect and was hesitant at first. I traded in a Dodge Ram 1500 for it. The Raider is very comfortable, comes with many more extra's than the Dakota, and it has an awesome 5 year / 60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. It looks awesome too. I got an LS Quad Cab 4x4, with remote mirrors, power everything, auto, V6, appearance package and only paid $20,400. Its sticker was $27,355. The Dakota didn't come close in price with a lot less options. It has plenty of room in the inside and a very functional truck. I would strongly recommend it. Definitely take one for a test drive if you are looking for a new truck. This is my third truck and it is by far the most comfortable and functional.
Sponsored cars related to the Raider
Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner