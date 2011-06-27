Used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Road Warrior Salesman GEB in Seattle , 12/02/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful In sales and drive a lot of highway miles and have over 100,000 miles in 3 years. Still get looks and stares from everyone asking what brand of truck and how sharp it looks. Great reliability - new brakes at 75,000 miles and new tires at 90,000 miles. Used to get over 21 MPG on highway but now now get about 18 MPG but still pleased for a V8. Report Abuse

Great buy truck man06 , 10/09/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had my raider for a few months now and love it. Got it for 10,400, great price and it does great. The v8 has more than enough power and the payload is great. I had 18 90 lbs bags of concrete in the back, 3 separate times! Didn't even bottom out. Truck is clean and interior is plasticky so it's easy to clean. Can fit my 3 18 year old buddies in the back with plenty of room, and my 6'6" 260lb dad fits fine in it. The bed is a little short, and the worst part, the fuel economy. I only drive around town and the 22 gallon tank goes 200 plus miles. Would do better on the highway, but around town the mpg is bad. Great truck overall!

Nice Truck, Great Value, Poor Fuel MPG CTG in Seattle , 08/26/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for most of this year and it's a good truck. The V8 pulls the wave runners and camper easily. The back seat with the double cab has plenty of room, it's a fabulous looking truck. No problems so far. The gas mileage though is very poor and I was hoping for a few MPG better than I'm getting with mostly highway driving. Mine came fully and the 5 year warranty make it a great value. All leather, V8, power everything, 5 disc changer, bluetooth, etc. I like it.

2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 D , 11/15/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Apples to apples the Mitsubishi Raider is as good as any light truck that I have driven. The lovely thing about it is that it's cheaper. I have had great results with my Raider, and I use it for everything, I have filled it with firewood, and could hardly tell the difference. Driving it I forget it is a truck, it feels like a car.