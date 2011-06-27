  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Precis Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colima Beige Metallic
  • Denver Silver Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Sonora Red
  • Fremont White
