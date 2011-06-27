  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Precis
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Precis
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Precis Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Precis
Overview
See Precis Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.
Length161.4 in.
Curb weight2380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.
Width63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toronto Blue Metallic
  • Fremont White
  • Sonora Red
  • Tibet Black
  • Aurora Gray Metallic
See Precis Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Precis Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles