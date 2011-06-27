Used 1991 Mitsubishi Precis RS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.5/392.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|93.8 in.
|Length
|161.4 in.
|Width
|63.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2336 lbs.
