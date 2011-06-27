  1. Home
Used 1991 Mitsubishi Precis Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Precis
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2728
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/357.0 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG2728
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Measurements
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.93.8 in.
Length161.4 in.161.4 in.
Width63.3 in.63.3 in.
Curb weight2336 lbs.2336 lbs.
