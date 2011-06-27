Estimated values
1991 Mitsubishi Precis 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,252
|$1,615
|Clean
|$484
|$1,104
|$1,428
|Average
|$352
|$808
|$1,054
|Rough
|$219
|$512
|$679
Estimated values
1991 Mitsubishi Precis RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,252
|$1,615
|Clean
|$484
|$1,104
|$1,428
|Average
|$352
|$808
|$1,054
|Rough
|$219
|$512
|$679