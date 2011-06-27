Used 1990 Mitsubishi Precis LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.
Length161.4 in.
Width63.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
