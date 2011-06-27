Used 1990 Mitsubishi Precis Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Precis
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg25/33 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.31.8 ft.31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.32.9 in.32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.93.8 in.93.8 in.
Length161.4 in.161.4 in.161.4 in.
Width63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.
