Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Precis RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,436
|$1,851
|Clean
|$555
|$1,266
|$1,637
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$251
|$586
|$779
