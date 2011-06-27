2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews

keepingmikebusy , 05/20/2021 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

Yesterday we picked up our stylish new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES at a dealership 180 miles from our home. It was a windy day and our almost three hour drive home became a hair-raising experience. When we left the dealership and got on the highway the front hood of the vehicle began lifting and flexing with the wind. My husband thought it wasn't properly latched and stopped to remedy the situation but he found it was properly closed. We drove the entire trip home watching the hood violently undulate. (I kept thinking the hood was going to snap off). I called the dealership where our salesman tried to make light of it and said there are no recalls for it-- "yet". I'm sick about it because it seems to be a wonderful vehicle in all other areas--smooth shifting--comfortable seating--bright LED headamps---generous warranty--and it would be a great driving experience if we weren't totally distracted by a dancing front hood. I will now be wary about driving it on windy days (which would be almost every day here in Northern Arizona). Since Mitsubishi Motors took four years to come out with this totally redesigned model I don't understand how something like this could slip through their fingers. Don't they test in wind tunnels? Our only hope is for a quick recall.