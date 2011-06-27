  1. Home
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Outlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,945
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/435.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower181 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,433 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Exterior Package +$995
Chrome Value Package +$495
Cargo Package +$180
Towing Package +$495
Tech Package +$2,300
All Weather Package +$195
Black Out Appearance Package +$395
Carbon Appearance Package +$365
Satin Appearance Package +$325
Style Lighting Package +$385
Console Lighting Package +$325
Popular Value Package +$295
Protection Value Package +$395
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Accessory Tonneau Cover +$195
Accessory Roll Up Shades +$250
Welcome Package +$160
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.6 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Accessory Dynamic Shield Illumination +$550
Accessory Welcome LED Illumination +$325
Accessory Dynamic Shield Illumination and Welcome LED Illumination +$775
Accessory Side Window Deflectors and Hood Deflector +$250
Accessory Mud Guards +$145
Accessory Chrome Effect +$495
Accessory Wheel Locks +$75
Accessory Chrome Hood Badge +$110
Accessory Black Hood Badge +$110
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbars +$275
Accessory Roof Rails and Crossbars +$595
Accessory Satin Chrome Hood Badge +$110
Accessory Roof Spoiler +$295
Accessory Black Lug Nuts and Wheel Locks +$225
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,759 lbs.
EPA interior volume137.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,192 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height68.8 in.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,433 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.7 in.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Labrador Black Metallic
  • Black Diamond
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Red Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/45R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
