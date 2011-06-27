  1. Home
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL Launch Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Outlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,345
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/435.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Launch Edition Package +$995
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Accessory Tonneau Cover +$195
Welcome Package +$160
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
EPA interior volume132.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight5192 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height68.8 in.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Labrador Black Metallic
  • Black Diamond
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Red Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Black/Saddle Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/45R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
