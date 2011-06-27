2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander SUV
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,303*
Total Cash Price
$30,588
ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,303*
Total Cash Price
$30,588
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,105*
Total Cash Price
$26,494
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,459*
Total Cash Price
$24,085
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,917*
Total Cash Price
$25,048
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,407*
Total Cash Price
$33,960
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,595*
Total Cash Price
$35,405
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,136*
Total Cash Price
$34,442
LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,105*
Total Cash Price
$26,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$415
|$1,143
|$686
|$2,388
|$3,310
|$7,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,281
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,490
|Financing
|$1,645
|$1,323
|$979
|$612
|$222
|$4,782
|Depreciation
|$10,643
|$1,800
|$1,702
|$1,996
|$1,891
|$18,031
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,454
|$6,867
|$6,050
|$7,762
|$9,169
|$46,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$415
|$1,143
|$686
|$2,388
|$3,310
|$7,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,281
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,490
|Financing
|$1,645
|$1,323
|$979
|$612
|$222
|$4,782
|Depreciation
|$10,643
|$1,800
|$1,702
|$1,996
|$1,891
|$18,031
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,454
|$6,867
|$6,050
|$7,762
|$9,169
|$46,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$360
|$990
|$594
|$2,068
|$2,867
|$6,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,290
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,146
|$848
|$530
|$193
|$4,142
|Depreciation
|$9,218
|$1,559
|$1,474
|$1,729
|$1,638
|$15,618
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,252
|$5,948
|$5,240
|$6,723
|$7,942
|$40,105
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$793
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$4,108
|Maintenance
|$327
|$900
|$540
|$1,880
|$2,606
|$6,253
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$703
|$703
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,009
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,173
|Financing
|$1,295
|$1,042
|$771
|$482
|$175
|$3,765
|Depreciation
|$8,380
|$1,417
|$1,340
|$1,572
|$1,489
|$14,198
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,956
|$5,407
|$4,764
|$6,112
|$7,220
|$36,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$883
|$914
|$4,272
|Maintenance
|$340
|$936
|$562
|$1,955
|$2,710
|$6,503
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$731
|$731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,220
|Financing
|$1,347
|$1,084
|$802
|$501
|$182
|$3,916
|Depreciation
|$8,715
|$1,474
|$1,394
|$1,635
|$1,549
|$14,766
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,474
|$5,623
|$4,955
|$6,356
|$7,509
|$37,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,197
|$1,239
|$5,792
|Maintenance
|$461
|$1,269
|$761
|$2,651
|$3,674
|$8,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$991
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,423
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,654
|Financing
|$1,826
|$1,469
|$1,087
|$680
|$247
|$5,309
|Depreciation
|$11,816
|$1,998
|$1,889
|$2,217
|$2,099
|$20,019
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,268
|$7,624
|$6,717
|$8,618
|$10,180
|$51,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$1,292
|$6,039
|Maintenance
|$481
|$1,323
|$794
|$2,764
|$3,831
|$9,192
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,033
|$1,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,483
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,724
|Financing
|$1,904
|$1,532
|$1,133
|$709
|$257
|$5,535
|Depreciation
|$12,319
|$2,083
|$1,970
|$2,311
|$2,189
|$20,871
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,045
|$7,948
|$7,003
|$8,985
|$10,613
|$53,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$5,874
|Maintenance
|$468
|$1,287
|$772
|$2,688
|$3,727
|$8,942
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,005
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,443
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,677
|Financing
|$1,852
|$1,490
|$1,103
|$689
|$250
|$5,384
|Depreciation
|$11,983
|$2,026
|$1,916
|$2,248
|$2,129
|$20,303
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,527
|$7,732
|$6,813
|$8,740
|$10,325
|$52,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$360
|$990
|$594
|$2,068
|$2,867
|$6,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,290
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,146
|$848
|$530
|$193
|$4,142
|Depreciation
|$9,218
|$1,559
|$1,474
|$1,729
|$1,638
|$15,618
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,252
|$5,948
|$5,240
|$6,723
|$7,942
|$40,105
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Outlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander in Virginia is:not available
