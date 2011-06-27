Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front and center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Accessory Front & Rear Park Assist Sensorsyes
SEL Touring Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Accessory Rear Large Spoileryes
Quick Value Package 2yes
Quick Value Package 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Entertainment Packageyes
Cargo Mat Packageyes
Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolioyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Accessory Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Alloy Fuel Dooryes
Accessory Hood Protectoryes
Chrome Packageyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Accessory LED Foglightsyes
Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguardsyes
Exterior Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color Keyed)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Gross weight4861 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1334 lbs.
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume138.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Labrador Black Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
