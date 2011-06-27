  1. Home
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Accessory Rear Large Spoileryes
Quick Value Package 2yes
Accessory Front & Rear Park Assist Sensorsyes
Quick Value Package 1yes
All Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Entertainment Packageyes
Cargo Mat Packageyes
Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolioyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Accessory Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Foglightsyes
Accessory Alloy Fuel Dooryes
Accessory Hood Protectoryes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguardsyes
Exterior Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color Keyed)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Gross weight4828 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1334 lbs.
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume138.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Labrador Black Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
