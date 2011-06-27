Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander SUV
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,415*
Total Cash Price
$17,182
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,167*
Total Cash Price
$21,821
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,167*
Total Cash Price
$21,821
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,657*
Total Cash Price
$18,900
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,712*
Total Cash Price
$17,869
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,705*
Total Cash Price
$24,227
ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,650*
Total Cash Price
$25,258
LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,353*
Total Cash Price
$24,570
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,657*
Total Cash Price
$18,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$885
|$532
|$1,947
|$1,939
|$2,025
|$7,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$670
|$343
|$420
|$1,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,105
|Financing
|$924
|$743
|$550
|$344
|$125
|$2,686
|Depreciation
|$3,839
|$1,695
|$1,493
|$1,323
|$1,187
|$9,537
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,534
|$5,014
|$6,765
|$6,115
|$5,987
|$32,415
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$1,124
|$676
|$2,473
|$2,463
|$2,572
|$9,307
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$533
|$1,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,173
|$944
|$699
|$437
|$159
|$3,411
|Depreciation
|$4,876
|$2,153
|$1,896
|$1,680
|$1,507
|$12,112
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,838
|$6,368
|$8,592
|$7,766
|$7,603
|$41,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$1,124
|$676
|$2,473
|$2,463
|$2,572
|$9,307
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$533
|$1,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,173
|$944
|$699
|$437
|$159
|$3,411
|Depreciation
|$4,876
|$2,153
|$1,896
|$1,680
|$1,507
|$12,112
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,838
|$6,368
|$8,592
|$7,766
|$7,603
|$41,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$974
|$585
|$2,142
|$2,133
|$2,228
|$8,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$737
|$377
|$462
|$1,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,216
|Financing
|$1,016
|$817
|$605
|$378
|$138
|$2,955
|Depreciation
|$4,223
|$1,865
|$1,642
|$1,455
|$1,306
|$10,491
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,387
|$5,515
|$7,442
|$6,727
|$6,586
|$35,657
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$920
|$553
|$2,025
|$2,017
|$2,106
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$697
|$357
|$437
|$1,490
|Taxes & Fees
|$979
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,149
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$572
|$358
|$130
|$2,793
|Depreciation
|$3,993
|$1,763
|$1,553
|$1,376
|$1,234
|$9,918
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,875
|$5,215
|$7,036
|$6,360
|$6,226
|$33,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$1,248
|$750
|$2,745
|$2,734
|$2,855
|$10,332
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$945
|$484
|$592
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,048
|$776
|$485
|$176
|$3,787
|Depreciation
|$5,413
|$2,390
|$2,105
|$1,865
|$1,674
|$13,447
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,033
|$7,070
|$9,539
|$8,622
|$8,442
|$45,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,978
|Maintenance
|$1,301
|$782
|$2,862
|$2,850
|$2,977
|$10,772
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$985
|$504
|$617
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,383
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,092
|$809
|$506
|$184
|$3,948
|Depreciation
|$5,643
|$2,492
|$2,195
|$1,945
|$1,745
|$14,019
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,545
|$7,371
|$9,945
|$8,989
|$8,801
|$47,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,816
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$761
|$2,784
|$2,773
|$2,896
|$10,479
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$958
|$490
|$601
|$2,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,580
|Financing
|$1,321
|$1,062
|$787
|$492
|$179
|$3,841
|Depreciation
|$5,490
|$2,424
|$2,135
|$1,892
|$1,697
|$13,638
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,204
|$7,170
|$9,674
|$8,744
|$8,561
|$46,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$974
|$585
|$2,142
|$2,133
|$2,228
|$8,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$737
|$377
|$462
|$1,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,216
|Financing
|$1,016
|$817
|$605
|$378
|$138
|$2,955
|Depreciation
|$4,223
|$1,865
|$1,642
|$1,455
|$1,306
|$10,491
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,387
|$5,515
|$7,442
|$6,727
|$6,586
|$35,657
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Outlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander in Virginia is:not available
