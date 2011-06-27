Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander SUV
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,102*
Total Cash Price
$20,156
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,102*
Total Cash Price
$20,156
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,466*
Total Cash Price
$17,458
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,477*
Total Cash Price
$16,506
ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,743*
Total Cash Price
$22,378
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,151*
Total Cash Price
$15,871
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,732*
Total Cash Price
$23,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$668
|$2,428
|$2,447
|$1,458
|$3,632
|$10,634
|Repairs
|$0
|$829
|$425
|$521
|$641
|$2,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,085
|$871
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,151
|Depreciation
|$4,845
|$1,971
|$1,735
|$1,538
|$1,380
|$11,469
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,177
|$8,696
|$7,926
|$6,671
|$8,632
|$42,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$668
|$2,428
|$2,447
|$1,458
|$3,632
|$10,634
|Repairs
|$0
|$829
|$425
|$521
|$641
|$2,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,085
|$871
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,151
|Depreciation
|$4,845
|$1,971
|$1,735
|$1,538
|$1,380
|$11,469
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,177
|$8,696
|$7,926
|$6,671
|$8,632
|$42,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$579
|$2,103
|$2,120
|$1,263
|$3,146
|$9,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$718
|$369
|$451
|$556
|$2,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,141
|Financing
|$939
|$755
|$559
|$350
|$127
|$2,729
|Depreciation
|$4,197
|$1,707
|$1,503
|$1,332
|$1,196
|$9,934
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,814
|$7,532
|$6,865
|$5,778
|$7,477
|$36,466
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$547
|$1,988
|$2,004
|$1,194
|$2,974
|$8,708
|Repairs
|$0
|$679
|$348
|$426
|$525
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,078
|Financing
|$888
|$713
|$528
|$331
|$120
|$2,580
|Depreciation
|$3,968
|$1,614
|$1,421
|$1,259
|$1,130
|$9,392
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,334
|$7,121
|$6,491
|$5,463
|$7,069
|$34,477
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$742
|$2,696
|$2,717
|$1,619
|$4,033
|$11,806
|Repairs
|$0
|$921
|$472
|$578
|$712
|$2,683
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,231
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,462
|Financing
|$1,204
|$967
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,498
|Depreciation
|$5,379
|$2,188
|$1,926
|$1,708
|$1,533
|$12,734
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,298
|$9,654
|$8,800
|$7,407
|$9,584
|$46,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$526
|$1,912
|$1,927
|$1,148
|$2,860
|$8,373
|Repairs
|$0
|$653
|$335
|$410
|$505
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$873
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,037
|Financing
|$854
|$686
|$508
|$318
|$115
|$2,481
|Depreciation
|$3,815
|$1,552
|$1,366
|$1,211
|$1,087
|$9,031
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,013
|$6,847
|$6,241
|$5,253
|$6,797
|$33,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,978
|Maintenance
|$773
|$2,811
|$2,833
|$1,688
|$4,204
|$12,308
|Repairs
|$0
|$960
|$492
|$603
|$742
|$2,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,524
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,008
|$747
|$467
|$169
|$3,647
|Depreciation
|$5,608
|$2,281
|$2,008
|$1,780
|$1,598
|$13,276
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,779
|$10,065
|$9,174
|$7,722
|$9,992
|$48,732
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Outlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander in Virginia is:not available
