Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander SUV
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,657*
Total Cash Price
$18,132
ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,657*
Total Cash Price
$18,132
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,947*
Total Cash Price
$15,705
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,932*
Total Cash Price
$14,848
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,588*
Total Cash Price
$14,277
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,359*
Total Cash Price
$20,131
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,374*
Total Cash Price
$20,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$5,206
|Maintenance
|$3,030
|$2,431
|$1,427
|$1,166
|$3,917
|$11,971
|Repairs
|$817
|$414
|$509
|$627
|$771
|$3,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,003
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,212
|Financing
|$975
|$784
|$580
|$363
|$132
|$2,835
|Depreciation
|$4,402
|$1,769
|$1,557
|$1,380
|$1,238
|$10,347
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,705
|$8,001
|$6,755
|$6,297
|$8,899
|$42,657
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$5,206
|Maintenance
|$3,030
|$2,431
|$1,427
|$1,166
|$3,917
|$11,971
|Repairs
|$817
|$414
|$509
|$627
|$771
|$3,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,003
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,212
|Financing
|$975
|$784
|$580
|$363
|$132
|$2,835
|Depreciation
|$4,402
|$1,769
|$1,557
|$1,380
|$1,238
|$10,347
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,705
|$8,001
|$6,755
|$6,297
|$8,899
|$42,657
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$4,509
|Maintenance
|$2,625
|$2,105
|$1,236
|$1,010
|$3,392
|$10,369
|Repairs
|$707
|$359
|$441
|$543
|$668
|$2,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$869
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,049
|Financing
|$845
|$679
|$503
|$315
|$114
|$2,455
|Depreciation
|$3,813
|$1,532
|$1,349
|$1,196
|$1,073
|$8,962
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,004
|$6,930
|$5,851
|$5,454
|$7,708
|$36,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$4,263
|Maintenance
|$2,481
|$1,991
|$1,169
|$955
|$3,207
|$9,803
|Repairs
|$669
|$339
|$417
|$514
|$631
|$2,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$822
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$992
|Financing
|$799
|$642
|$475
|$297
|$108
|$2,321
|Depreciation
|$3,605
|$1,449
|$1,275
|$1,130
|$1,014
|$8,473
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,404
|$6,552
|$5,532
|$5,156
|$7,287
|$34,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$2,386
|$1,914
|$1,124
|$918
|$3,084
|$9,426
|Repairs
|$643
|$326
|$401
|$494
|$607
|$2,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$790
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$954
|Financing
|$768
|$617
|$457
|$286
|$104
|$2,232
|Depreciation
|$3,466
|$1,393
|$1,226
|$1,087
|$975
|$8,147
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,004
|$6,300
|$5,319
|$4,958
|$7,007
|$33,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,780
|Maintenance
|$3,364
|$2,699
|$1,585
|$1,294
|$4,348
|$13,291
|Repairs
|$907
|$460
|$565
|$697
|$856
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,083
|$870
|$644
|$403
|$147
|$3,147
|Depreciation
|$4,887
|$1,964
|$1,729
|$1,533
|$1,375
|$11,487
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,106
|$8,883
|$7,500
|$6,991
|$9,880
|$47,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,277
|$6,026
|Maintenance
|$3,507
|$2,814
|$1,652
|$1,349
|$4,533
|$13,856
|Repairs
|$945
|$479
|$589
|$726
|$892
|$3,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,161
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,402
|Financing
|$1,129
|$907
|$672
|$420
|$153
|$3,281
|Depreciation
|$5,095
|$2,048
|$1,802
|$1,598
|$1,433
|$11,976
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,706
|$9,261
|$7,819
|$7,288
|$10,300
|$49,374
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Outlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander in Virginia is:not available
