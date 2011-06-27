Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander SUV
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,040*
Total Cash Price
$16,370
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,040*
Total Cash Price
$16,370
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,216*
Total Cash Price
$14,179
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,378*
Total Cash Price
$12,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Outlander SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$5,085
|Maintenance
|$772
|$819
|$310
|$2,996
|$1,610
|$6,507
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$912
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,120
|Financing
|$880
|$709
|$523
|$329
|$118
|$2,559
|Depreciation
|$4,298
|$1,673
|$1,472
|$1,306
|$1,171
|$9,919
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,724
|$6,278
|$5,569
|$8,118
|$6,351
|$36,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$829
|$855
|$880
|$906
|$934
|$4,404
|Maintenance
|$669
|$710
|$268
|$2,595
|$1,395
|$5,636
|Repairs
|$353
|$430
|$526
|$652
|$551
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$790
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$970
|Financing
|$762
|$614
|$453
|$285
|$102
|$2,217
|Depreciation
|$3,722
|$1,449
|$1,275
|$1,131
|$1,014
|$8,591
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,423
|$5,437
|$4,824
|$7,031
|$5,501
|$31,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$608
|$645
|$244
|$2,359
|$1,268
|$5,124
|Repairs
|$321
|$391
|$478
|$593
|$501
|$2,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$718
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$882
|Financing
|$693
|$558
|$412
|$259
|$93
|$2,015
|Depreciation
|$3,384
|$1,317
|$1,159
|$1,028
|$922
|$7,810
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,657
|$4,943
|$4,385
|$6,392
|$5,001
|$28,378
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Outlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander in Virginia is:not available
