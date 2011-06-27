Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander SUV
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,738*
Total Cash Price
$14,073
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,738*
Total Cash Price
$14,073
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,222*
Total Cash Price
$12,189
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,565*
Total Cash Price
$11,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,050
|Maintenance
|$808
|$304
|$2,945
|$431
|$1,492
|$5,979
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,001
|Financing
|$757
|$608
|$451
|$282
|$102
|$2,200
|Depreciation
|$3,970
|$1,396
|$1,228
|$1,088
|$977
|$8,659
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,183
|$5,377
|$7,882
|$5,281
|$6,015
|$33,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$979
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$5,050
|Maintenance
|$808
|$304
|$2,945
|$431
|$1,492
|$5,979
|Repairs
|$408
|$497
|$607
|$753
|$636
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,001
|Financing
|$757
|$608
|$451
|$282
|$102
|$2,200
|Depreciation
|$3,970
|$1,396
|$1,228
|$1,088
|$977
|$8,659
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,183
|$5,377
|$7,882
|$5,281
|$6,015
|$33,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$848
|$875
|$900
|$927
|$4,374
|Maintenance
|$700
|$263
|$2,551
|$373
|$1,293
|$5,179
|Repairs
|$353
|$430
|$526
|$652
|$551
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$686
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$867
|Financing
|$656
|$527
|$391
|$244
|$88
|$1,905
|Depreciation
|$3,439
|$1,209
|$1,064
|$943
|$846
|$7,500
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,954
|$4,657
|$6,827
|$4,574
|$5,210
|$29,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$636
|$239
|$2,319
|$339
|$1,175
|$4,708
|Repairs
|$321
|$391
|$478
|$593
|$501
|$2,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$624
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$788
|Financing
|$596
|$479
|$355
|$222
|$80
|$1,732
|Depreciation
|$3,126
|$1,099
|$967
|$857
|$769
|$6,818
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,231
|$4,234
|$6,206
|$4,158
|$4,736
|$26,565
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Outlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander in Virginia is:not available
