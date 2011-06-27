Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander GT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Torque215 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Premium Navigation & Leather Packageyes
Accessory Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,250
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,250
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Accessory Navigation Systemyes
Accessory Cargo Matyes
Accessory Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Accessory All Weather Floormatsyes
Accessory Cargo Organizeryes
Accessory Rear Shelf Trim (Cargo Cover)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
leather/clothyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Accessory Side Window Deflectorsyes
Accessory Tow Hitch & Wire Harnessyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Body Side Moldingsyes
Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Gross weight5181 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1401 lbs.
Length183.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,250
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R18 97H tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
