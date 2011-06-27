  1. Home
Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Outlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,010
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque204 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3791 lbs.
Gross weight5181 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1390 lbs.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
