Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Outlander
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/392.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Gross weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.43 cd.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Length179.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phoenix Red
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Lofty Green Pearl
  • Electric Blue Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sandblast, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
