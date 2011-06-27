Used 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/376.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front hip room51.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Gross weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.43 cd.
Angle of approach22.1 degrees
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length179 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Lofty Green Pearl
  • Phoenix Red
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Urban Gray Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Pacific Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Charcoal
  • Sandblast
  • Sandblast
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
