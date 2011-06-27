Used 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Handles all weather
I have driven my Outlander all over the country, in Massachusetts snowstorms, New Mexico's wind storms, Pennsylvania's pelting rain, and Arizona's searing heat, and it has never let me down. It handles really, really well in the snow. I have not had to do anything other than routine maintenance. The original battery lasted for 7 years, and the paint still looks great. It has a few idiosyncrasies: It makes a strange chirping sound in cool, humid climates (in San Francisco, in particular). As others have noted, it's not the peppiest. It drags on steep hills (like the big one in Camarillo, CA, on the 101 southbound), and I have to stick to the slow lane. All in all, I've been very pleased.
Traded my Gallant for This???
I didn't know when I traded that the same motor that was in my Gallant is also in the Outlander. Good motor, but the Outlander is heavier so it has no get up an go. It also doesn't track well, feels top heavy in the curves. Inside is not plush, but looked good when new. Both Gallant and Outlander had the same problems: after a couple yrs the A/C goes out and the temp control knob (the cheapest design I've seen) breaks off. The good news: 10yrs, 260k mi and still running like a top. Oil changes and a timing belt is all I've had to do. My Gallant was the reason I stayed with this brand... 340k, oil changes and 1 water pump. Awesome!
Great buy
I bought this car in 2005, needed a larger car for our new baby. It has been such a great buy! It is super reliable, nothing has ever broken down on it and it runs like a champ. It has almost 90,000 miles on it now and is still running as great as the day I bought it. It is awesome in the snow, when we had a huge storm here 2 years ago, I was passing up every other SUV and truck left and right as they all got stuck or slid down a the hill. I would recommend this car to anyone, it has been great for us!
Best Money I ever Spent
This is the most awesome car I have driven to NY and Ga on many occasions. I bought the car used with 14k mikes on it today 12years later and 13 years old it's at 214k. Awesome on gas unassuming and just an all around dream. I am in the market for a new car right now and fear I will never find something as good as my outlander.
Best Car I Have Ever Owned
I have owned more than two dozen new cars in my lifetime, and this one wins hands down for being the most reliable one. Nothing else even comes close!!! I had it for almost six years and had to trade it in at 165K miles due to insurance premiums on multiple cars. It still ran like a dream, and I hated to see it go. Of course, I faithfully changed my oil with high quality products every 3000 miles. This one is really easy to do it yourself.
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander
Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner