Used 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

Handles all weather molly , 09/13/2010 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have driven my Outlander all over the country, in Massachusetts snowstorms, New Mexico's wind storms, Pennsylvania's pelting rain, and Arizona's searing heat, and it has never let me down. It handles really, really well in the snow. I have not had to do anything other than routine maintenance. The original battery lasted for 7 years, and the paint still looks great. It has a few idiosyncrasies: It makes a strange chirping sound in cool, humid climates (in San Francisco, in particular). As others have noted, it's not the peppiest. It drags on steep hills (like the big one in Camarillo, CA, on the 101 southbound), and I have to stick to the slow lane. All in all, I've been very pleased.

Traded my Gallant for This??? cm0805 , 08/28/2013 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I didn't know when I traded that the same motor that was in my Gallant is also in the Outlander. Good motor, but the Outlander is heavier so it has no get up an go. It also doesn't track well, feels top heavy in the curves. Inside is not plush, but looked good when new. Both Gallant and Outlander had the same problems: after a couple yrs the A/C goes out and the temp control knob (the cheapest design I've seen) breaks off. The good news: 10yrs, 260k mi and still running like a top. Oil changes and a timing belt is all I've had to do. My Gallant was the reason I stayed with this brand... 340k, oil changes and 1 water pump. Awesome!

Great buy ashgad , 08/09/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2005, needed a larger car for our new baby. It has been such a great buy! It is super reliable, nothing has ever broken down on it and it runs like a champ. It has almost 90,000 miles on it now and is still running as great as the day I bought it. It is awesome in the snow, when we had a huge storm here 2 years ago, I was passing up every other SUV and truck left and right as they all got stuck or slid down a the hill. I would recommend this car to anyone, it has been great for us!

Best Money I ever Spent lionesse2015 , 01/03/2015 LS AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 34 of 38 people found this review helpful This is the most awesome car I have driven to NY and Ga on many occasions. I bought the car used with 14k mikes on it today 12years later and 13 years old it's at 214k. Awesome on gas unassuming and just an all around dream. I am in the market for a new car right now and fear I will never find something as good as my outlander.