2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander Sport SUV
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,625*
Total Cash Price
$23,685
2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,974*
Total Cash Price
$30,080
2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,974*
Total Cash Price
$30,080
2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,088*
Total Cash Price
$26,054
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,010*
Total Cash Price
$24,632
2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,821*
Total Cash Price
$33,396
2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,899*
Total Cash Price
$34,817
2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,514*
Total Cash Price
$33,870
2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,088*
Total Cash Price
$26,054
2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,398*
Total Cash Price
$31,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$299
|$644
|$418
|$1,861
|$2,495
|$5,717
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$703
|$703
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,157
|Financing
|$1,274
|$1,024
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,702
|Depreciation
|$7,700
|$1,279
|$1,209
|$1,419
|$1,345
|$12,952
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,216
|$5,000
|$4,503
|$5,939
|$6,967
|$34,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$380
|$818
|$531
|$2,363
|$3,169
|$7,261
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,300
|$963
|$603
|$217
|$4,702
|Depreciation
|$9,779
|$1,624
|$1,535
|$1,802
|$1,708
|$16,449
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,514
|$6,350
|$5,719
|$7,543
|$8,848
|$43,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$380
|$818
|$531
|$2,363
|$3,169
|$7,261
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,300
|$963
|$603
|$217
|$4,702
|Depreciation
|$9,779
|$1,624
|$1,535
|$1,802
|$1,708
|$16,449
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,514
|$6,350
|$5,719
|$7,543
|$8,848
|$43,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$329
|$708
|$460
|$2,047
|$2,745
|$6,289
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,401
|$1,126
|$834
|$523
|$188
|$4,072
|Depreciation
|$8,470
|$1,407
|$1,330
|$1,561
|$1,480
|$14,247
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,438
|$5,500
|$4,953
|$6,533
|$7,664
|$38,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$311
|$670
|$435
|$1,935
|$2,595
|$5,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$731
|$731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,033
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,325
|$1,065
|$788
|$494
|$178
|$3,850
|Depreciation
|$8,008
|$1,330
|$1,257
|$1,476
|$1,399
|$13,470
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,705
|$5,200
|$4,683
|$6,177
|$7,246
|$36,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$1,248
|$5,830
|Maintenance
|$422
|$908
|$589
|$2,624
|$3,518
|$8,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$991
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,631
|Financing
|$1,796
|$1,444
|$1,069
|$670
|$241
|$5,220
|Depreciation
|$10,857
|$1,803
|$1,705
|$2,001
|$1,896
|$18,262
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,225
|$7,050
|$6,349
|$8,374
|$9,823
|$48,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,301
|$6,078
|Maintenance
|$440
|$947
|$614
|$2,736
|$3,668
|$8,404
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,033
|$1,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,460
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,873
|$1,505
|$1,114
|$698
|$251
|$5,442
|Depreciation
|$11,319
|$1,880
|$1,777
|$2,086
|$1,977
|$19,039
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,958
|$7,350
|$6,619
|$8,730
|$10,241
|$50,899
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$5,913
|Maintenance
|$428
|$921
|$598
|$2,661
|$3,568
|$8,175
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,005
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,420
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,655
|Financing
|$1,822
|$1,464
|$1,084
|$679
|$245
|$5,294
|Depreciation
|$11,011
|$1,829
|$1,729
|$2,029
|$1,923
|$18,521
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,469
|$7,150
|$6,439
|$8,493
|$9,963
|$49,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$329
|$708
|$460
|$2,047
|$2,745
|$6,289
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,401
|$1,126
|$834
|$523
|$188
|$4,072
|Depreciation
|$8,470
|$1,407
|$1,330
|$1,561
|$1,480
|$14,247
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,438
|$5,500
|$4,953
|$6,533
|$7,664
|$38,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,146
|$1,186
|$5,541
|Maintenance
|$401
|$863
|$560
|$2,494
|$3,343
|$7,661
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$942
|$942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,331
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,550
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,372
|$1,016
|$637
|$229
|$4,961
|Depreciation
|$10,318
|$1,714
|$1,620
|$1,901
|$1,802
|$17,356
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,369
|$6,700
|$6,034
|$7,958
|$9,336
|$46,398
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Outlander Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Virginia is:not available
