2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander Sport SUV
2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,362*
Total Cash Price
$28,190
2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,362*
Total Cash Price
$28,190
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,557*
Total Cash Price
$24,417
2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,509*
Total Cash Price
$23,085
2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,142*
Total Cash Price
$31,298
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$50,190*
Total Cash Price
$32,630
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,143*
Total Cash Price
$22,197
2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,824*
Total Cash Price
$31,742
2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,557*
Total Cash Price
$24,417
2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,752*
Total Cash Price
$29,744
2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,240*
Total Cash Price
$24,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$380
|$818
|$531
|$2,363
|$3,169
|$7,261
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,185
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,516
|$1,219
|$902
|$565
|$204
|$4,407
|Depreciation
|$9,980
|$1,516
|$1,435
|$1,683
|$1,594
|$16,208
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,537
|$6,161
|$5,558
|$7,385
|$8,721
|$43,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$329
|$708
|$460
|$2,047
|$2,745
|$6,289
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,207
|Financing
|$1,313
|$1,056
|$781
|$490
|$177
|$3,817
|Depreciation
|$8,644
|$1,313
|$1,243
|$1,458
|$1,381
|$14,038
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,457
|$5,336
|$4,814
|$6,397
|$7,554
|$37,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$311
|$670
|$435
|$1,935
|$2,595
|$5,946
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$731
|$731
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,141
|Financing
|$1,242
|$998
|$738
|$463
|$167
|$3,609
|Depreciation
|$8,172
|$1,242
|$1,175
|$1,378
|$1,305
|$13,272
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,723
|$5,045
|$4,551
|$6,048
|$7,142
|$35,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$1,248
|$5,830
|Maintenance
|$422
|$908
|$589
|$2,624
|$3,518
|$8,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$991
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,547
|Financing
|$1,684
|$1,354
|$1,001
|$627
|$227
|$4,893
|Depreciation
|$11,080
|$1,684
|$1,593
|$1,868
|$1,770
|$17,994
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,250
|$6,840
|$6,170
|$8,199
|$9,682
|$48,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,301
|$6,078
|Maintenance
|$440
|$947
|$614
|$2,736
|$3,668
|$8,404
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,033
|$1,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,372
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,755
|$1,411
|$1,044
|$654
|$237
|$5,101
|Depreciation
|$11,551
|$1,755
|$1,661
|$1,948
|$1,845
|$18,760
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,984
|$7,131
|$6,433
|$8,548
|$10,094
|$50,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$299
|$644
|$418
|$1,861
|$2,495
|$5,717
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$703
|$703
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,097
|Financing
|$1,194
|$960
|$710
|$445
|$161
|$3,470
|Depreciation
|$7,858
|$1,194
|$1,130
|$1,325
|$1,255
|$12,762
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,234
|$4,851
|$4,376
|$5,815
|$6,867
|$34,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$5,913
|Maintenance
|$428
|$921
|$598
|$2,661
|$3,568
|$8,175
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,005
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,334
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,569
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,373
|$1,015
|$636
|$230
|$4,962
|Depreciation
|$11,237
|$1,707
|$1,616
|$1,895
|$1,795
|$18,250
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,495
|$6,937
|$6,258
|$8,315
|$9,820
|$48,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,146
|$1,186
|$5,541
|Maintenance
|$401
|$863
|$560
|$2,494
|$3,343
|$7,661
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$942
|$942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,250
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,470
|Financing
|$1,600
|$1,286
|$951
|$596
|$216
|$4,650
|Depreciation
|$10,530
|$1,600
|$1,514
|$1,776
|$1,682
|$17,101
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,394
|$6,500
|$5,864
|$7,792
|$9,202
|$45,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$894
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$4,631
|Maintenance
|$335
|$721
|$468
|$2,084
|$2,794
|$6,403
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$787
|$787
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,229
|Financing
|$1,337
|$1,075
|$795
|$498
|$180
|$3,886
|Depreciation
|$8,801
|$1,337
|$1,266
|$1,484
|$1,406
|$14,293
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,702
|$5,433
|$4,901
|$6,513
|$7,691
|$38,240
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Outlander Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Virginia is:not available
