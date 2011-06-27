Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander Sport SUV
2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,134*
Total Cash Price
$19,770
2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,134*
Total Cash Price
$19,770
2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,895*
Total Cash Price
$17,124
2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,047*
Total Cash Price
$16,190
2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,448*
Total Cash Price
$21,949
2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,297*
Total Cash Price
$22,883
2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,064*
Total Cash Price
$22,261
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,814*
Total Cash Price
$15,567
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,895*
Total Cash Price
$17,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$806
|$521
|$2,449
|$2,311
|$2,027
|$8,114
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$533
|$1,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,088
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,063
|$855
|$634
|$396
|$142
|$3,090
|Depreciation
|$4,661
|$2,085
|$1,834
|$1,627
|$1,459
|$11,666
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,095
|$6,063
|$8,447
|$7,527
|$7,002
|$39,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$699
|$451
|$2,121
|$2,002
|$1,756
|$7,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$737
|$377
|$462
|$1,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,123
|Financing
|$921
|$740
|$549
|$343
|$123
|$2,676
|Depreciation
|$4,037
|$1,806
|$1,588
|$1,409
|$1,264
|$10,105
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,744
|$5,251
|$7,316
|$6,520
|$6,064
|$33,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$660
|$426
|$2,005
|$1,893
|$1,660
|$6,645
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$697
|$357
|$437
|$1,490
|Taxes & Fees
|$891
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,062
|Financing
|$870
|$700
|$519
|$324
|$116
|$2,530
|Depreciation
|$3,817
|$1,708
|$1,502
|$1,332
|$1,195
|$9,553
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,267
|$4,965
|$6,917
|$6,164
|$5,734
|$32,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$895
|$578
|$2,718
|$2,566
|$2,250
|$9,008
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$945
|$484
|$592
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,440
|Financing
|$1,180
|$949
|$704
|$440
|$158
|$3,431
|Depreciation
|$5,175
|$2,315
|$2,036
|$1,806
|$1,620
|$12,952
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,208
|$6,731
|$9,378
|$8,357
|$7,773
|$43,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$6,017
|Maintenance
|$933
|$603
|$2,834
|$2,675
|$2,346
|$9,392
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$985
|$504
|$617
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,260
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,501
|Financing
|$1,230
|$989
|$734
|$459
|$165
|$3,577
|Depreciation
|$5,395
|$2,414
|$2,123
|$1,883
|$1,689
|$13,503
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,685
|$7,018
|$9,777
|$8,713
|$8,104
|$45,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|Maintenance
|$908
|$586
|$2,757
|$2,603
|$2,282
|$9,136
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$958
|$490
|$601
|$2,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,226
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,197
|$962
|$714
|$446
|$160
|$3,479
|Depreciation
|$5,248
|$2,348
|$2,065
|$1,832
|$1,643
|$13,136
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,367
|$6,827
|$9,511
|$8,476
|$7,884
|$44,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$635
|$410
|$1,928
|$1,820
|$1,596
|$6,389
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$670
|$343
|$420
|$1,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$857
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,021
|Financing
|$837
|$673
|$499
|$312
|$112
|$2,433
|Depreciation
|$3,670
|$1,642
|$1,444
|$1,281
|$1,149
|$9,186
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,949
|$4,774
|$6,651
|$5,927
|$5,513
|$30,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$699
|$451
|$2,121
|$2,002
|$1,756
|$7,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$737
|$377
|$462
|$1,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,123
|Financing
|$921
|$740
|$549
|$343
|$123
|$2,676
|Depreciation
|$4,037
|$1,806
|$1,588
|$1,409
|$1,264
|$10,105
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,744
|$5,251
|$7,316
|$6,520
|$6,064
|$33,895
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Outlander Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Virginia is:not available
