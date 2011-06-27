Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander Sport SUV
2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,931*
Total Cash Price
$18,247
2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,931*
Total Cash Price
$18,247
2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,452*
Total Cash Price
$15,805
2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,518*
Total Cash Price
$14,943
2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,443*
Total Cash Price
$20,259
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,229*
Total Cash Price
$14,368
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$47,377*
Total Cash Price
$21,121
2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,087*
Total Cash Price
$20,546
2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,452*
Total Cash Price
$15,805
2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,187*
Total Cash Price
$19,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$516
|$2,715
|$2,296
|$994
|$3,877
|$10,399
|Repairs
|$0
|$829
|$425
|$521
|$641
|$2,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,010
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,218
|Financing
|$982
|$789
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,852
|Depreciation
|$4,569
|$1,883
|$1,657
|$1,469
|$1,318
|$10,898
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,553
|$8,819
|$7,643
|$6,107
|$8,809
|$40,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$447
|$2,352
|$1,989
|$861
|$3,358
|$9,007
|Repairs
|$0
|$718
|$369
|$451
|$556
|$2,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,055
|Financing
|$850
|$683
|$506
|$317
|$114
|$2,471
|Depreciation
|$3,958
|$1,631
|$1,436
|$1,273
|$1,142
|$9,439
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,274
|$7,638
|$6,620
|$5,290
|$7,630
|$35,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$422
|$2,224
|$1,880
|$814
|$3,175
|$8,516
|Repairs
|$0
|$679
|$348
|$426
|$525
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$827
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$997
|Financing
|$804
|$646
|$478
|$300
|$108
|$2,336
|Depreciation
|$3,742
|$1,542
|$1,357
|$1,203
|$1,080
|$8,924
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,823
|$7,222
|$6,259
|$5,001
|$7,213
|$33,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$572
|$3,015
|$2,549
|$1,104
|$4,305
|$11,545
|Repairs
|$0
|$921
|$472
|$578
|$712
|$2,683
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,352
|Financing
|$1,090
|$876
|$649
|$406
|$147
|$3,167
|Depreciation
|$5,073
|$2,091
|$1,840
|$1,631
|$1,464
|$12,099
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,606
|$9,791
|$8,485
|$6,781
|$9,780
|$45,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$406
|$2,138
|$1,808
|$783
|$3,053
|$8,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$653
|$335
|$410
|$505
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$959
|Financing
|$773
|$621
|$460
|$288
|$104
|$2,246
|Depreciation
|$3,598
|$1,483
|$1,305
|$1,157
|$1,038
|$8,581
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,522
|$6,944
|$6,018
|$4,809
|$6,936
|$32,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$6,017
|Maintenance
|$597
|$3,143
|$2,658
|$1,151
|$4,488
|$12,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$960
|$492
|$603
|$742
|$2,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,169
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,136
|$913
|$676
|$423
|$153
|$3,302
|Depreciation
|$5,289
|$2,180
|$1,918
|$1,701
|$1,526
|$12,614
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,057
|$10,208
|$8,846
|$7,069
|$10,196
|$47,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|Maintenance
|$581
|$3,057
|$2,585
|$1,120
|$4,366
|$11,709
|Repairs
|$0
|$934
|$479
|$586
|$722
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,371
|Financing
|$1,105
|$888
|$658
|$412
|$149
|$3,212
|Depreciation
|$5,145
|$2,121
|$1,866
|$1,655
|$1,484
|$12,271
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,756
|$9,930
|$8,606
|$6,877
|$9,918
|$46,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$447
|$2,352
|$1,989
|$861
|$3,358
|$9,007
|Repairs
|$0
|$718
|$369
|$451
|$556
|$2,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,055
|Financing
|$850
|$683
|$506
|$317
|$114
|$2,471
|Depreciation
|$3,958
|$1,631
|$1,436
|$1,273
|$1,142
|$9,439
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,274
|$7,638
|$6,620
|$5,290
|$7,630
|$35,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$544
|$2,865
|$2,423
|$1,049
|$4,091
|$10,972
|Repairs
|$0
|$875
|$449
|$549
|$677
|$2,550
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,065
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,036
|$832
|$616
|$386
|$139
|$3,010
|Depreciation
|$4,821
|$1,987
|$1,749
|$1,550
|$1,391
|$11,499
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,079
|$9,305
|$8,064
|$6,444
|$9,294
|$43,187
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Outlander Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Virginia is:not available
