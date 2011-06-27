Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272624
Total Seating555
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Drive typeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
on demand 4WDnoyesyes
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg23/29 mpg22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)398.4/514.6 mi.363.4/458.2 mi.347.6/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG272624
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.4 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm148 hp @ 6000 rpm168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Navigation System Packageyesyesyes
All Weather Packageyesyesyes
LED Illumination Packageyesyesyes
Interior Packageyesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Exterior Packageyesyesyes
Navigation Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
140 watts stereo outputyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersnonoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
710 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
All Weather Package 2yesyesyes
Accessory All-Weather Floormatsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Accessory Alloy Fuel Dooryesyesyes
Chrome Packageyesyesyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Accessory LED Foglight Kityesyesyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyesyesyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color-Keyed)yesyesyes
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.49.5 cu.ft.48.8 cu.ft.
Length171.5 in.171.5 in.171.5 in.
Curb weight3109 lbs.3252 lbs.3285 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.4343 lbs.4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.21.7 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.119.2 cu.ft.115.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1234 lbs.1311 lbs.1058 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Octane Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Octane Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Octane Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
225/55R18 tiresyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Starting MSRP
$27,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
See Outlander Sport InventorySee Outlander Sport InventorySee Outlander Sport Inventory

