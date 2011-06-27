Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|26
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|on demand 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|23/29 mpg
|22/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|398.4/514.6 mi.
|363.4/458.2 mi.
|347.6/426.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|26
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|168 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Navigation System Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED Illumination Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Navigation Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|All Weather Package 2
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accessory All-Weather Floormats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|38.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Accessory Alloy Fuel Door
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accessory Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accessory LED Foglight Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accessory Roof Rack Crossbars
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color-Keyed)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Accessory Front and Rear Mudguards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Maximum cargo capacity
|49.5 cu.ft.
|49.5 cu.ft.
|48.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|171.5 in.
|171.5 in.
|171.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3109 lbs.
|3252 lbs.
|3285 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4343 lbs.
|4343 lbs.
|4343 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.7 cu.ft.
|21.7 cu.ft.
|20.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|8.5 in.
|8.5 in.
|Height
|64.2 in.
|64.2 in.
|64.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119.2 cu.ft.
|119.2 cu.ft.
|115.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1234 lbs.
|1311 lbs.
|1058 lbs.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|225/55R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
