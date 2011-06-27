Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander Sport SUV
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,329*
Total Cash Price
$12,327
2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,788*
Total Cash Price
$15,655
2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,788*
Total Cash Price
$15,655
2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,462*
Total Cash Price
$13,560
2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,582*
Total Cash Price
$12,820
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$44,174*
Total Cash Price
$17,381
2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,054*
Total Cash Price
$18,121
2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,800*
Total Cash Price
$17,628
2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,462*
Total Cash Price
$13,560
2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,981*
Total Cash Price
$16,518
2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,088*
Total Cash Price
$13,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$1,795
|$767
|$865
|$2,709
|$8,250
|Repairs
|$643
|$326
|$401
|$494
|$607
|$2,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$689
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$853
|Financing
|$663
|$533
|$395
|$247
|$89
|$1,927
|Depreciation
|$3,142
|$1,290
|$1,135
|$1,006
|$903
|$7,476
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,201
|$5,993
|$4,808
|$4,783
|$6,544
|$31,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$2,685
|$2,280
|$974
|$1,099
|$3,440
|$10,478
|Repairs
|$817
|$414
|$509
|$627
|$771
|$3,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,083
|Financing
|$842
|$677
|$502
|$314
|$113
|$2,447
|Depreciation
|$3,990
|$1,638
|$1,441
|$1,278
|$1,147
|$9,495
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,685
|$7,611
|$6,106
|$6,074
|$8,311
|$39,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$2,685
|$2,280
|$974
|$1,099
|$3,440
|$10,478
|Repairs
|$817
|$414
|$509
|$627
|$771
|$3,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$875
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,083
|Financing
|$842
|$677
|$502
|$314
|$113
|$2,447
|Depreciation
|$3,990
|$1,638
|$1,441
|$1,278
|$1,147
|$9,495
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,685
|$7,611
|$6,106
|$6,074
|$8,311
|$39,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$2,325
|$1,975
|$844
|$952
|$2,980
|$9,075
|Repairs
|$707
|$359
|$441
|$543
|$668
|$2,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$758
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$938
|Financing
|$729
|$586
|$435
|$272
|$98
|$2,120
|Depreciation
|$3,456
|$1,419
|$1,249
|$1,107
|$993
|$8,224
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,121
|$6,592
|$5,289
|$5,261
|$7,198
|$34,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$2,199
|$1,867
|$798
|$900
|$2,817
|$8,580
|Repairs
|$669
|$339
|$417
|$514
|$631
|$2,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$887
|Financing
|$690
|$554
|$411
|$257
|$93
|$2,004
|Depreciation
|$3,268
|$1,342
|$1,180
|$1,046
|$939
|$7,775
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,569
|$6,233
|$5,000
|$4,974
|$6,806
|$32,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$2,981
|$2,531
|$1,081
|$1,220
|$3,820
|$11,633
|Repairs
|$907
|$460
|$565
|$697
|$856
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,203
|Financing
|$935
|$752
|$557
|$348
|$125
|$2,717
|Depreciation
|$4,430
|$1,819
|$1,600
|$1,418
|$1,273
|$10,541
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,973
|$8,450
|$6,779
|$6,744
|$9,227
|$44,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$6,017
|Maintenance
|$3,108
|$2,639
|$1,127
|$1,272
|$3,982
|$12,128
|Repairs
|$945
|$479
|$589
|$726
|$892
|$3,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,013
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,254
|Financing
|$975
|$784
|$581
|$363
|$131
|$2,833
|Depreciation
|$4,619
|$1,896
|$1,668
|$1,479
|$1,327
|$10,990
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,525
|$8,810
|$7,068
|$7,031
|$9,620
|$46,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|Maintenance
|$3,023
|$2,567
|$1,097
|$1,237
|$3,874
|$11,798
|Repairs
|$919
|$466
|$573
|$706
|$868
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$985
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,220
|Financing
|$948
|$762
|$565
|$353
|$127
|$2,756
|Depreciation
|$4,493
|$1,845
|$1,623
|$1,439
|$1,291
|$10,691
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,157
|$8,570
|$6,875
|$6,840
|$9,358
|$44,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$2,325
|$1,975
|$844
|$952
|$2,980
|$9,075
|Repairs
|$707
|$359
|$441
|$543
|$668
|$2,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$758
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$938
|Financing
|$729
|$586
|$435
|$272
|$98
|$2,120
|Depreciation
|$3,456
|$1,419
|$1,249
|$1,107
|$993
|$8,224
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,121
|$6,592
|$5,289
|$5,261
|$7,198
|$34,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$2,833
|$2,405
|$1,028
|$1,159
|$3,630
|$11,055
|Repairs
|$862
|$437
|$537
|$662
|$813
|$3,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$923
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,143
|Financing
|$888
|$714
|$529
|$331
|$119
|$2,582
|Depreciation
|$4,210
|$1,729
|$1,521
|$1,348
|$1,210
|$10,018
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,329
|$8,031
|$6,443
|$6,409
|$8,769
|$41,981
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Outlander Sport SUV 2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$972
|$4,584
|Maintenance
|$2,368
|$2,010
|$859
|$969
|$3,034
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$720
|$365
|$449
|$553
|$680
|$2,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$772
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$955
|Financing
|$743
|$597
|$442
|$277
|$100
|$2,158
|Depreciation
|$3,519
|$1,445
|$1,271
|$1,127
|$1,011
|$8,373
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,305
|$6,712
|$5,385
|$5,357
|$7,329
|$35,088
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Outlander Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Virginia is:not available
